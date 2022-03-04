After leaving All Elite Wrestling, fans have speculated if Cody Rhodes would return to WWE. Sport’s Illustrated Justin Barrasso also reported on Feb. 16 that the free agent would be signing with his former employers. However, a new report suggests Barrasso’s report may not be the case.

Free Agent Cody Rhodes’s negotiations with WWE have reportedly come to a halt.

Bodyslam’s Cassidy Haynes reports that conversations between Rhodes and the WWE have “fizzled out.” He also shares that a source claims that the former Executive Vice President of AEW may return to the company. This report comes after AEW President Tony Khan announced the acquisition of Ring of Honor.

“While asking around about the purchase of Ring of Honor, sources have also confirmed to me that the reports of Brandi and Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was “very much real life, and was not a work,” said Haynes.

He continues, “Additionally, I was told that discussions had been ongoing between Cody and WWE, but I was told, “those conversations have since fizzled out. One source indicated that there is hope that Cody can be brought back into the AEW fold. The idea was floated to me that there might be a possibility again, with a new role involving the ROH acquisition.”

What’s Next for Cody Rhodes?

It’s unclear if Rhodes is looking to sign with WWE or AEW. The free-agent left AEW after not agreeing with a new deal. Rhodes also posted and deleted a post on Instagram on Feb. 19 that he retired from pro wrestling. Although Khan purchased ROH, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports that it won’t change Rhodes’s decision.

“A lot of people now think ‘oh, Cody (Rhodes) is gonna run ROH’ and I’ve been asked that by many people today, ‘oh it was all a swerve, Cody’s gonna run ROH’ & it’s like, it’s not. He got a better offer, or in his mind, a better offer,” said Meltzer(h/t WrestlePurists).

?? I’ll let you in on a little secret, wrestling fans are the face of it all – I was lucky to carry the baton for several years, and I am incredibly proud of the changes we made for the industry and livelihood of wrestlers the world over. A great time, stuff for the history books https://t.co/aiRG6dRELr — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 3, 2022

Rhodes also seems to be ready to move on from his AEW career. He responded to a fan on Twitter that he’s re-signing with the company, seemingly denying it. “I’ll let you in on a little secret, wrestling fans are the face of it all – I was lucky to carry the baton for several years, and I am incredibly proud of the changes we made for the industry and livelihood of wrestlers the world over. A great time, stuff for the history books.”

Tony Khan on Cody Rhodes Future Plan

While fans wonder what is next for Rhodes, Khan seems to have an idea. The AEW President shared his thoughts on Busted Open on Sirus XM that the free agent already has something planned.

… “It’s very sad and not something any of us wanted to happen, I think, but I believe that Cody’s got something else in the works, I’m not sure about that, but we’ll see. I’m sure they’re going to have great opportunities in wrestling and in life. You never know what’s going to happen in the future. I wish them the best and am very appreciative of everything they did here, said Khan(h/t Chris Stephens).

Since his AEW departure, Rhodes has remained silent on his future. Based on Haynes’s report, it seems that fans may not see him in a WWE ring.