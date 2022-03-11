Latest Update On The Chances of Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE

The drama surrounding Cody Rhodes‘ next career move continues.

The American Nightmare was once considered a sure-thing to be joining WWE, but that is no longer the case. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on what’s next for the former AEW Executive Vice President.

Just a couple weeks ago, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was planned as one of the top WrestleMania 38 matches. WWE hoped to have Cody signed by now and recently told the creative team to stop working on ideas for the former AEW EVP.

“The creative team was only told that it was not 100 percent that he was coming in, when they believed it was a done deal with the key parts of creative having already been worked out for him to debut,” wrote Meltzer.

He added, “They were told this week to hold off on working on Rhodes vs. Rollins until Rhodes signs the contract, because they had already worked on it, and then had to stop everything when they weren’t sure if Rhodes was coming.”

This does not sound encouraging, but it’s important to note that Cody Rhodes to WWE is far from a dead deal.

Cody Rhodes is said to be fielding multiple offers regarding the next stage of his career. He very well might end up in WWE, but the odds have undoubtedly decreatd.

Is Cody Rhodes angling for a better deal with WWE? Could we see him back in AEW, or even Ring of Honor, for that matter?

We’re going to continue monitoring this story closely. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Cody Rhodes’ next move.