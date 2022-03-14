Cody Rhodes Update: Current Status with WWE and AEW

The Cody Rhodes saga continues.

In an update on where Rhodes might end up next, Fightful Select issued a report on Sunday evening looking at the lay of the land as it stands right now. Fightful confirms that there have been multiple offers from several wrestling companies to Cody, though it’s unclear which offers are still on the table. Everyone is being very secretive on the situation and they were unable to confirm if Rhodes has indeed signed somewhere.

The report goes on to say that at least one of the Executive Vice Presidents from AEW believes that Cody has signed with WWE and will indeed wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 in just a few weeks.

WWE producers (agents) have reportedly not been briefed about any pending arrival by Rhodes. There was some talk about how Damian Priest did not use The Reckoning (Cross Rhodes) on television last week; apparently Cody himself was not aware of this though WWE producers don’t believe that this would have been an accident or coincidence.

Cody and Brandi were seen in Orlando this past week with their daughter alongside Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green at Disney. Nobody had heard of them being at the WWE Performance Center or taking part in any other business.

Cody and Brandi are continuing to work on television programming, though it’s unclear whether this is Rhodes To The Top, A Shot of Brandi, or an entirely new project for the both of them.

This Monday’s WWE Raw takes place in Jacksonville, Florida, the home of All Elite Wrestling and where Cody has wrestled numerous times over the last year.

