Corey Graves On What It’s Like Calling WrestleMania

Being part of an event the caliber of WrestleMania brings in enormous performance pressure for many people, but for Corey Graves it’s one of the easiest shows of the year.

The WWE broadcaster recently had an interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling. He discussed things such as his new reality show with Carmella and more.

When asked about his WrestleMania experience as one of the lead broadcasters, Graves claimed that it’s one of the easiest shows of the year to call:

“In my experience, has been one of the easiest shows of the year to call. Every time I do it. Because it’s the culmination of the storytelling. Sometimes the stories have been laid out for three months, six months, a year, and it finally comes full circle.

The story’s basically been told.” said Corey Graves, “So, during the entrances, my partners and I will tell what needs to be told of the story, but then I just get to be a fan again.”

The savior of misbehavior mentioned how he has been able to call matches of people like Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, which is surreal.

The only two big names he hasn’t gotten to call in some capacity are Steve Austin and Mr McMahon. Graves said he hopes to get one of them this year.

