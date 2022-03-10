Dana Brooke Endorses Natalya For Hall Of Fame Induction

Natalya is still very active in the wrestling business. It doesn’t appear that she is looking to wind down anytime soon, but Dana Brooke believes that right now is the perfect time to induct her into Hall Of Fame.

The 2-time 24/7 champion had an interview with NBC 5 Chicago. Among other things, she also explained why the wrestling veteran should be inducted right now.

Brooke was asked who should be the next female to be inducted into Hall Of Fame. Replying to it, she mentioned how Natalya recently made a Guinness world record:

“She’s a current WWE Superstar, but she’s been here for so, so long; it would have to be Natalya. You know, I know that she’s not retired but she is a legend, a living legend.

And that’s exactly who she is, she’s in the Guinness Book of World Records right now, and she has paved the way from where she started to where she is now.”

‘The Time Is Now’

Dana Brooke explained that a Hall Of Fame induction doesn’t have to be the end of Natalya’s career. According to her, the current time is the best moment to capitalize on the buzz around her:

“It doesn’t mean that she can’t wrestle in the future, but I feel that the time is now and you have to capitalize on that moment. And that’s what we should do, is capitalize on Natalya’s moment.”

Brooke said that it would be amazing for Natalya to be inducted right now. She claimed that the best is yet to come for the Hart Dynasty member.

