FTR Would Return To WWE Under the Right Circumstances

Dax Harwood is hell-bent on making FTR the greatest tag team in wrestling history. Being a perfectionist can drive you to greatness, but it can also leave you feeling unsatisfied.

Harwood held a Q&A session for his Twitter followers on Saturday night and answered a variety of questions about his career.

Interestingly, Harwood says he’s not satisfied with his AEW career thus far and would consider going back to WWE under the right circumstances.

Dax Harwood on FTR’s Future

The following are some highlights of what Dax Harwood said about:

His dream match for FTR:

“Rematch vs Young Bucks. Who really is the greatest tag team of this generation?”

Who he’d want to face in FTR’s final match:

“Chad Gable & Jason Jordan.”

FTR’s ladder match against the New Day:

“I told all the guys involved, I can’t do the athletic stuff most ladder matches have, but we can tell a story and we can be BRUTAL. I love that match and I love those guys.”

A fan questioning if we’ll see Dax vs. CM Punk:

“You guys tell CM Punk that.”

Wanting to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling:

“Cash and I want to win the NJPW Tag team titles. We’ve talked about it on many 4 hour road trips.”

If FTR would return to WWE:

“Yes, If the money and circumstances were right.”

Is he satisfied with his AEW career so far?

“No. Okay, back to normal Twitter shit. Thanks y’all!”

(Author’s Opinion: I wouldn’t read too much into Harwood’s comments about being dissatisfied with how they’ve done in AEW up to this point. Dax Harwood has set very high goals for himself and rightfully so. FTR is always striving for greatness. Dax is a perfectionist. FTR has held the AEW World Tag titles, but are they considered the greatest tag team in AEW history? Have they dominated the division and proven they are the greatest beyond a shadow of a doubt? Not yet.)