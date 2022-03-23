DDP Reveals Match He Considers The Best Of The Decade

AEW has put on many great matches in the short history of the company. DDP believes one such match from the very first PPV of the promotion is the best wrestling match of the decade.

The wrestling veteran talked about a number of things in the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast. He first discussed Hulk Hogan‘s WWE return after his WCW run.

Speaking about Cody Rhodes, DDP discussed the match between him and Dustin Rhodes from Double Or Nothing 2019. He called it the best match of the decade:

“That match was old school and new school mixed the way it needs to mix to really do something, Vince would’ve never given them that opportunity.

Because he didn’t believe in it.” said DDP, “But he went out there and he proved it, and to me, it’s the best match of the decade.”

The former WCW star mentioned how the fans were invested in the bout from start to finish. According to him, the AEW fans remind him of ECW fans because of this quality.

DDP also talked about Rhodes’ decision to leave WWE in 2016. He explained that Dusty Rhodes would have been very proud of his son for taking the risk.

