DDP Recalls the Day Lex Luger Was Paralyzed: ‘I Thought He Had a Heart Attack’

When wrestling legend Lex Luger collapsed in a San Francisco hotel room in 2007, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) was one of the first people on the scene—and his emotional recollection of that day is a powerful reminder of how quickly life can change.

“I ran through the door… and he’s sitting there like this in the chair. Cleaned up,” DDP recounted during a recent conversation with Eric Bischoff and Luger himself. “I give him a hug and didn’t even notice he didn’t move. It wasn’t even in my brain.”

Initially, those around Luger believed he was having a heart attack.

“The promoter calls me and says, ‘DDP, I just heard Lex had a heart attack—they had to break down his door.’” But the reality was more devastating: Luger had suffered a spinal cord injury that would leave him temporarily paralyzed from the neck down.

The journey that followed was anything but typical. The EMTs transporting Luger were wrestling fans and made a bold decision to bypass local hospitals to take him to Stanford—a world-class facility 45 minutes away.

“We might get fired,” one EMT said. “Let’s do it,” the other replied. Luger was then treated by nurses with symbolic names like Faith and Hope. “When I got to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, they put me in room 3:16,” Luger said. “I was like, ‘What are the odds of that?’”

Faced with the prognosis of lifelong paralysis, Luger leaned into his newfound faith.

“Either bring me home or teach me how,” he prayed. “I knew that whatever happened, God had me in his hand.”

For DDP, it was a full-circle moment—seeing a man transformed not just physically, but spiritually.

“He’s a different person,” DDP said. “God gave Lex a new purpose.”

Though once told he’d need 24/7 care forever, Luger has since regained partial movement and a renewed sense of mission, crediting the inspiration he found in others DDP had helped, like Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Butterbean.

“I still have a purpose,” Luger said. “I can be a light for others.”

Lex Luger: WWE Hall of Famer

Lex Luger’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame later this month is a fitting culmination of a life and career defined by resilience, transformation, and inspiration.

From his days as “The Total Package” dominating the wrestling world to his personal battles and physical challenges, Luger’s journey has been inspirational.

His ability to overcome adversity, including a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed, and his embrace of faith and purpose have made him a beacon of hope for many.

This honor not only celebrates his in-ring accomplishments—such as his iconic bodyslam of Yokozuna and being a co-winner of the 1994 Royal Rumble—but also recognizes the man he has become outside the ring. Luger’s gratitude, humility, and dedication to helping others serve as a testament to his enduring legacy.

As he takes his place among wrestling’s greatest at the Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas, it is clear that Lex Luger’s story is one of redemption, perseverance, and triumph—a legacy that will inspire generations to come.