Drew McIntyre Addresses Criticism Of His WrestleMania Match

After being in the world title picture for the last two WrestleMania events, people expected Drew McIntyre to be in a big match for the Shows of Shows this year. That’s why many were disappointed when it was announced that the former WWE champion will be facing Happy Corbin in a singles match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

McIntyre addressed the criticism of his Mania match while speaking to Metro. He said that he is excited for the match and claimed that he appreciates the fans who want to see him competing in a bigger match:

“I’m very excited about it, personally. I’ve seen some of the comments when the match was made, the internet can be very harsh place.” said Drew McIntyre, “I appreciate all my fans around the world, their reaction is, ‘Drew’s not wrestling for the title? He won the title from Brock [Lesnar] two years along, he fought for the title last year, this year he’s fighting Corbin?!’”

Drew McIntyre On The Talent Of Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre said that he understands the sentiment of the fans. Though according to him, anyone who believes Corbin is not talented in the ring, is lying to themselves:

“I understand that and I appreciate that, but the way I see it is, aside from his obvious talent in the ring – anyone who says he’s not talented in-ring is lying to themselves.”

Drew mentioned how Happy Corbin is a genuinely hated bad guy that everyone dislikes. He explained that a true bad guy is somebody you literally despise and want to see getting their butt kicked.