Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin Set for WrestleMania Saturday

Drew McIntyre will get a chance at revenge against Happy Corbin next month at WrestleMania 38.

The “Scottish Warrior” has feuded with Corbin since Day 1 on Jan. 1. Corbin and Madcap Moss attacked The “Scottish Warrior” backstage. The attack resulted in the storyline for McIntyre to take time off from WWE TV. The company’s reason for briefly sidelining the former WWE Champion was to deal with a neck injury.

McIntyre returned in the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Jan. 30 to eliminate Corbin and Moss. He also defeated Moss at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 19 to continue his feud with the Corbin. On Mar. 3, WWE officially announced that McIntyre would face Corbin at Wrestlemania 38 Saturday on Apr. 2.

Drew McIntyre Recovering From Neck Issue

WWE fans were uncertain if McIntyre would return to wrestle in time for Wrestlemania 38. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported that he had neck issues for several weeks and needed testing. Although he did not compete for 29 days, doctors were surprised that McIntyre recovered quickly.

In an interview with the Sports Guy Talk Wrestling Podcast, the “Scottish Warrior” shared how he rehabbed his neck.

“They dropped a lighting rig on my head, and I came back three and a half weeks later. I think everybody, including the doctor, was surprised at how soon I was able to come back. They told me, ‘You’re not making the Rumble. WrestleMania is possible, but let’s say it’s unlikely right now,” said McIntyre(h/t Fernando Quiles Jr). He continued, “Okay, Doc, no problem. I went straight to rehab, and I’ve always had the John Cena approach to rehab with every injury. What’s the most I can do for maximum benefit? ‘Well, you could come twice a day for six days a week, but that would be crazy.'”

Mcintyre took the doctor’s advice and did his best to return before Wrestlemania 38. “…I did that, rehab-wise, twice a day, six days a week, while also working out, so three times a day, six days a week, take Sunday off. When I saw the doctor a few weeks later, they were like, ‘All right, wow, you’re a cyborg, probably why you were called the Scottish Terminator. I guess you’re ready to go,” said Mcintyre(h/t Fernando Quiles Jr).

The former WWE champion will look to defeat Corbin at Wrestlemania 38. Although with Moss in his corner, Corbin has the advantage.