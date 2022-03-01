Drew McIntyre On Cody Rhodes Possibly Returning To WWE

If there is one star who knows what it’s like rebuilding yourself from scratch after leaving WWE, it’s the former WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior recently had an interview with Baby Huey of In The Kliq. He discussed things such as Cesaro’s WWE exit and more.

When asked about Cody Rhodes potentially making his return to WWE, McIntyre mentioned that he knows what it’s like to leave the promotion feeling that you have unfinished business:

“If he comes back, good for him. That’d be awesome. I know what it feels like to be gone from WWE feeling like you should have achieved more, and coming back to do it.

And just knowing him the way I know him, he probably feels the same way about unfinished business.” said Drew McIntyre, “So if it materializes, then, awesome. He’s such a talent, and be more than welcome on the roster.”

Cody Rhodes surprised everyone when he announced his departure from AEW last month. There are lots of rumors about his next move but no confirmation on what he is actually planning.

McIntyre has history with Rhodes from the time of his first WWE run. The two even held the tag team championships together in the company for a brief period in 2010.

