Edge Wants To Write a Children’s Book With Beth Phoenix

The Rated R Superstar recently appeared on the Steven’s Wrestling Journey podcast and revealed the “bucket list” project he wants to undertake.

“I love to draw,” he began. “I love illustrating and I love writing. At some point, I wanna do a children’s book and… yeah, I wanna release a children’s book and Beth wants to as well so we might… we might partner up.”

Edge says they’ve already written some material for the book, which is still in its very early stages. They’re working on

“I think we got an idea.. Yeah, it’ll definitely be a kid’s book,” said Edge. “That’s always kind of been a bucket list thing of mine too so, and I know it has been for Beth as well. So, that’s one thing I think I’d like to do that maybe a lot of people don’t know.”

Edge and Beth Phoenix have been married since 2016. The couple have two daughters together, Lyric Rose and Ruby Ever. They are the only married couple comprised of two WWE Hall of Famers (until next Friday).

Edge is scheduled to face AJ Styles next weekend at WrestleMania 38.

