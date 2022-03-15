Edge Has a New Theme Song: “The Other Side” by Alter Bridge

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Edge made a strong statement as he cut another promo with the blue lighting. He claimed he is better than everyone and that the fans don’t matter to him and he sits on the top of the mountain of omnipotence and looks down on everyone.

While “The Rated R Superstar” in his heel persona gave his speech under blue lighting, there was another thing that was different apart from his alignment. This time, fans didn’t hear Alter Bridge’s “Metalingus” blaring through the speakers as they usually do when Edge arrives. This time, Edge came out with a new entrance theme.

The new track, “The Other Side,” is also by Alter Bridge from their 2016 album The Last Hero. Edge had used “Metalingus” since 2005 as his entrance music, but looks like the 11-time world champion has finally decided to move on to a different track.

The song talks about finding redemption and salvation through ways that aren’t necessarily “good” or healthy. The song change helps shed some more light on Edge’s new heel persona.

Alter Bridge took to Twitter to post about their song being used as Edge’s theme, writing, “‘You think you know me… you never did!'”

In the promo, Edge claimed that he failed to show how superior he is than everyone else in professional wrestling because he was trying too hard to make fans happy. Edge said that in return, all the fans did was have his triceps torn by Randy Orton, his home invaded by Seth Rollins, and be pinned by Roman Reigns who he called an “Aquaman cosplayer.” Edge declared that this old version of him is dead now as he is on the top and will judge AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38.

Listen to Edge’s new entrance theme, “The Other Side” by Alter Bridge: