Ethan Page Excited To See Tony Khan’s Plan For ROH

Ethan Page puts his trust in Tony Khan‘s plan for ROH.

In early March, Khan announced that he purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group. The AEW boss later revealed to reporters that he plans to be the booker of ROH.

Ethan Page Trusts The Process

Appearing as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Ethan Page explained how he believes Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH will be beneficial (via Fightful).

“It’s incredible because it offers more opportunities for the giant roster that AEW has. I want to say there are over 100 professional wrestlers under the AEW banner, as far as talent. Now we’re going to have more chances for guys, especially the younger guys, to get in-ring experience and mingle with even more wrestlers.

“So if you’re a fan, this is even crazier for you. Because there’s going to be more live events, there’s going to be more content for you to consume, there’s gonna be more dream matches and possibilities. It’s just very exciting.”

Page went on to say that he feels Khan’s vision for ROH will be exciting.

“I can’t wait to see what Tony does with it. This is a guy who put me and Sky together. That’s not an idea or thing I even thought was possible and it turned out to be my absolute favorite thing in my career so far.

“So I have an unrivaled trust in Tony Khan for his vision and goals and I can’t wait to see what he does with Ring of Honor.”

SEScoops exclusively reported that current ROH employees were told that the consensus is that Khan isn’t interested in retaining them. SEScoops was also the first to report that Khan planned to produce Supercard of Honor along with his AEW team.