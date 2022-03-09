Exclusive: ROH Supercard of Honor Planning In Disarray

Ring of Honor‘s pending sale has thrown planning for the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view into disarray.

Supercard of Honor XV is scheduled to take place Friday, April 1st from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It’ll be ROH’s first live event since December’s Final Battle.

Sources tell SEScoops that ROH is way behind on the show’s preparations, including finalizing the card, booking, travel arrangements and other logistics.

Earlier this week, a top ROH employee told staff,

“One way or another, Supercard is happening, as of today.. Supercard is moving forward.”

Supercard of Honor XV

Tony Khan’s team (‘AEW’) wants to produce the PPV and use their own production resources that they feel comfortable with. AEW has run the building before and they know what they’re doing.

AEW also wants to handle the booking, but are being respectful of what’s already in place. The dynamic has been described to us as, “The AEW team wants things to go smoothly, but done their way.”

AEW requested a list of talent that is booked for the show. The list ROH provided includes Joe Hendry, Bandido, Jonathan Gresham and The Briscoes. However, the Briscoes are not locked in just yet.

The Briscoe Brothers are working the main event of Impact Wrestling‘s ‘Multiverse of Matches’ event across town later that evening. ROH has discussed The Briscoes wrestling FTR at Supercard of Honor and then working for Impact afterwards, but that’s just wishful thinking at the moment.

New ROH Logo

Ring of Honor had a new logo designed and a total rebranding in the works that would represent the company’s new chapter after Supercard of Honor.

Digital assets have been created with the new look, as well video packages. They even had new ring skirts and turnbuckle pads made up with the new logo. As it turns out, the new logo may never see the light of day.

AEW wants to use the current ROH logo at the PPV to represent the end of this era before they completely take over with their own rebranding. As a result, ROH has two sets of marketing materials (current logo and new logo) but are expecting the current logo will be used.

Marketing campaigns for the PPV that are currently running will continue, including radio ads in the Dallas and NYC markets. There are no plans for additional media buys.

Future of ROH TV

Ring of Honor has television produced through April 16th and those shows will all air even if Tony Khan’s deal to purchase the company closes before then.

For more information on the inner workings behind ROH’s pending sale to Tony Khan, check out our earlier report: