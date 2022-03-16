Finn Balor Had a Good Reason for Missing the Royal Rumble

Finn Balor has cleared the air on his absence from the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Balor’s exclusion from the big event left many confused. Wrestle Votes reported that Balor wasn’t injured but he wasn’t in the United States during the Royal Rumble. The report also noted that he’d make his return well before WrestleMania.

Why Finn Balor Missed Royal Rumble

During an interview with BT Sport, Finn Balor explained that he had visa issues, which prevented him from attending Royal Rumble this year (h/t Fightful).

“I’m gonna give you an exclusive here because I haven’t spoken about this once. I didn’t want to take any time off, I didn’t want to miss any shows. I didn’t need any time off, I wasn’t injured. Legally, my visa needed to be renewed and I needed to go home to Ireland to go to the U.S Embassy to get a new visa.

“That’s why I wasn’t at the Royal Rumble and that’s why I wasn’t there for a month. And everyone is asking questions, Finn’s not there, Finn’s not here, and it was strictly because of legal paperwork that needed to be done. It had to be rectified. It had been pushed and pushed because we couldn’t travel and because of COVID, and then it was kinda like a window opening and I said ‘Look, we’re gonna have to do it so let’s just do it now.’

“The time off was taken reluctantly in January to take care of that paperwork but it’s now taken care of for the next ten years.”

As of this writing, Balor doesn’t have anything locked up for WrestleMania officially. With that said, he is the WWE United States Champion and has been feuding with Damian Priest. Perhaps a title rematch between the two will take place on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”