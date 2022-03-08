Finn Balor Was Hurt Over Not Being Part Of WrestleMania 37

Finn Balor was competing in NXT around the time of WrestleMania 37, but the kid inside him still wanted to be a part of the Show of Shows.

The United States champion recently appeared on WWE After The Bell. He discussed things such as moving back to the main roster and more.

Speaking of WrestleMania 37, Balor mentioned how he watched the show from his couch. He admitted that not being part of the event was not a good feeling:

“You can be jaded in any walk of your life, but when you’re a kid and you watch wrestling and love wrestling. The idea of being involved in WrestleMania is so far-fetched.

Every time that WrestleMania comes around, you want to be involved.” said Finn Balor, “Even though I wasn’t involved last year, I watched, and I’ll be honest, it hurt.”

Speaking of the upcoming WrestleMania 38, the former NXT champion said that he is super excited to be a part of the event and the festivities surrounding it.

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to win the US championship during the February 28 episode of Raw. He hasn’t been announced for a Mania match so far but he is expected to be a part of the show.

