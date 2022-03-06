Finn Balor Explains Why NXT Needed The Rebranding

A lot of people believe that the rebranding of NXT was unnecessary and it should have been left as it was, but Finn Balor feels the opposite.

The US champion recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. Among other things, he talked about the revamp of WWE‘s development territory.

Balor claimed that the change was needed because he felt all the possible matches had already taken place during his second run with the brand:

“It was needed. I don’t want to say it was getting stale, but having been there for a year and a half in my second run, I felt like all the matches had taken place, it was going in a cycle and something needed to change.”

Finn Balor explained that as a young fan, he was always interested in new personalities and matches. He then offered some praise to the people behind the endeavor for risking it all:

“You’re getting to see and witness something new for the first time and that’s pretty rare. Hats off to NXT for risking it all and really committing to 2.0.”

Balor also talked about the WarGames match between team Black and Gold and team 2.0. He noted how it was refreshing to see new guys doing things that people were not familiar with.