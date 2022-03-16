Fozzy’s ‘Judas’ Album Certified Gold by the RIAA

Judas, the seventh studio album by Chris Jericho‘s band FOZZY has been awarded gold status by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
The album has been certified Gold after surpassing 500,000 units sold.
Judas, the lead single from the 2017 album, serves as Chris Jericho’s entrance music in All Elite Wrestling.
Jericho took to social media on Wednesday to announce the milestone. Jericho calls this a “HUGE” honor and a dream come true for himself and the band.
Judas Music Video
Judas Lyrics
You are beautiful on the inside
You are innocence personified
And I will drag you down and sell you out
Run away
I am cold like December snow
I have carved out this soul made of stone
And I will drag you down and sell you out
Embraced by the darkness, I’m losing the light
Encircled by demons, I fight
What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed
Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away
And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind
Is there something left for me to save
In the wreckage of my life, my life
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
Judas in my mind
Oh, this guilt is a heavy cross
There is blood on the path I walk
And each step I take is haunting me
Embraced by the darkness, I’m losing the light
Encircled by demons, I fight
What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed
Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away
And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind
Is there something left of me to save
In the wreckage of my life, my life
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
Judas in my mind
Judas in my mind
What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed
Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away
And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind
Is there something left of me to save
In the wreckage of my life, my life
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
Judas in my mind