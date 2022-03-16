Fozzy’s ‘Judas’ Album Certified Gold by the RIAA

Judas, the seventh studio album by Chris Jericho‘s band FOZZY has been awarded gold status by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The album has been certified Gold after surpassing 500,000 units sold.

Judas, the lead single from the 2017 album, serves as Chris Jericho’s entrance music in All Elite Wrestling.

Jericho took to social media on Wednesday to announce the milestone. Jericho calls this a “HUGE” honor and a dream come true for himself and the band.

We are starting the #ThreeDaysOfFozzy by announcing that our single #Judas has been awarded GOLD status by the @RIAA, after surpassing 500,000 units SOLD!! This is a HUGE honor…especially in 2022…and is a dream come true for me & @FOZZYROCK! Thanks to ALL of u who listened! pic.twitter.com/fRy9Tb51xN — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 16, 2022

Judas Music Video

Judas Lyrics

You are beautiful on the inside

You are innocence personified

And I will drag you down and sell you out

Run away

I am cold like December snow

I have carved out this soul made of stone

And I will drag you down and sell you out

Embraced by the darkness, I’m losing the light

Encircled by demons, I fight

What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed

Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away

And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind

Is there something left for me to save

In the wreckage of my life, my life

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

Judas in my mind

Oh, this guilt is a heavy cross

There is blood on the path I walk

And each step I take is haunting me

Embraced by the darkness, I’m losing the light

Encircled by demons, I fight

What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed

Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away

And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind

Is there something left of me to save

In the wreckage of my life, my life

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

Judas in my mind

Judas in my mind

What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed

Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away

And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind

Is there something left of me to save

In the wreckage of my life, my life

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

Judas in my mind