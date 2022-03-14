FTR Retain AAA Tag Team Championships on Sunday

FTR continue to hold tag team championship gold in Mexico.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler retained their AAA Tag Team Championships at a show on Sunday in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. The bout was originally set to be against the Lucha Brothers (Pentagon and Rey Fenix), however FTR instead wrestled Dragon Lee and Dralistico. FTR won the belts from the Lucha Brothers last October.

The match against the Lucha Brothers was cancelled after Rey Fenix suffered a gruesome arm injury on AEW Dynamite in early January. The Lucha Brothers had been feuding with Dragon Lee and Dralistico, also brothers, recently in AAA as well.

Vickie Guerrero accompanied FTR to ringside on Sunday. During the match, Pentagon came out as Vickie was being ejected from the ringside area. Pentagon attempted to attack Harwood, but Dragon Lee got involved. As Pentagon and Lee confronted each other, Harwood was able to roll up Lee for the pinfall victory.

We would expect the Lucha Brothers to challenge for the titles in the not too distant future, based upon Fenix’s availability of course. FTR has now defended the titles on three occasions, previously on an episode of AEW Dynamite in November and at TripleMania in December.

Sunday’s match did not air live and should air at the end of the month or in early April on Space TV in Mexico.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the report.

