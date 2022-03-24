Gable Steveson On Babyface Brock Lesnar: “I Love Every Second Of It”

Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson have a lot in common. Both the heavyweight athletes are accomplished amateur wrestlers with two Division I heavyweight wrestling championships under their belts each. Steveson has signalled the end of his collegiate career. Now that he is getting ready to enter the world of professional wrestling, there is even more he can learn from The Beast Incarnate.

The young star talked about Lesnar during his appearance on MMA Hour. He also discussed the recent character change for the former UFC star.

Brock Lesnar Is Bringing A Personality Nobody Has Seen

The Olympic Gold Medallist mentioned how Brock Lesnar is usually portrayed as a serious guy, and said that it’s cool that the world is getting to see the real him.

“I love every second of it.” Gable Steveson said addressing Brock Lesnar’s new persona

“I mean, he’s bringing a new personality to the world that nobody has seen, you know. If you know Brock behind the scenes, you know that he’s always a cool dude. He’s funny. He talks so much.” said Steveson, “But like that in person, like [his] TV persona has been a lot different lately. I think it’s cool for everybody to see like, that’s how he really is and he’s putting it out to the world.”

The Raw star also discussed Lesnar’s longtime advocate Paul Heyman. He praised the former ECW owner saying that Heyman is a wizard. According to Steveson, Paul Heyman is a genius at what he does. If you watch his work with Brock or Roman Reigns, you’d realize the same.

