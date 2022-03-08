Gail Kim: “Ultimate Athlete” Tessa Blanchard Should Be Accomplishing Big Things

Gail Kim feels that Tessa Blanchard is a rare talent who should be accomplishing big things in the wrestling business.

Kim and Blanchard worked together from late 2018 through early 2019 during their time at Impact Wrestling. In the culmination of their heated rivalry, Blanchard ultimately Gail Kim at Rebellion 2019 in what would be Kim’s retirement match.

“Tessa Was Like This Ultimate Athlete”

Gail Kim appeared on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday morning and spoke very highly of the second generation performer.

During her years as an active wrestler (2002-2019), Gail Kim has worked with them all, including Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly, Mickie James, Beth Phoenix, Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres and Awesome Kong. According to Gail Kim, Tessa Blanchard was an “ultimate athlete” who stands above the rest.

“Tessa was like this ultimate athlete that I’d never been able to face an athlete on that level,” said Kim. “Years have passed now, it was 2019 since we had that match, and she should be accomplishing big things in this business, in my opinion. So, I wish I could see that for her, because I know that that talent is rare. So you know, we’ve talked about this a bunch but those are ultimately my bottom-line feelings.”

Tessa Blanchard went on to become the first woman to capture the Impact Wrestling World Championship in January 2020. After going on an extended leave of absence, Blanchard was released by Impact before her contract was set to expire and stripped of the championship in June of that year. She’s currently involved in the rebooted Women of Wrestling promotion.

You can listen to Gail Kim’s comments about Tessa Blanchard below, courtesy of our friends at the Putting You Over podcast: