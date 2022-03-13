GCW: Astronaut Results(3/12)

Game Changer Wrestling held their first event at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia, with GCW: Astronaut.

The main event saw H8 Club vs. Second Gear Crew for the GCW Tag Team Championship. GCW: Astronaut also had ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian in a non-title match. GCW wanted to have the match at The Wrld on GCW, but Gresham couldn’t make the show. The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase for $13.99

GCW: Astronaut is the last Pay-Per-View before GCW: The Collective at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. GCW: The Collective will occur from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, with 12 PPV events. Wrestling fans can buy each event individually or buy the bundle for $139.99 on FITE.

Let's try this again..



JON GRESHAM vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN — TONIGHT at #GCWAstronaut in Atlanta!



Plus:

H8 Club vs SGC

Fox vs Wayne

Cardona vs Jackson

Deppen vs ACH

Gringo vs Ninja

Allie vs Jordynne

Effy vs AJ

+more



— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 12, 2022

GCW: Astronaut Quick Results

AR Fox defeated Nick Wayne

Gringo Loco defeated Ninja Mack

Matt Cardona did a in-ring promo before his match. He talks about GCW’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 in Dallas, Texas and said he should be challenging for the GCW World Championship, instead of wrestling Chris Dickinson.

Matt Cardona defeated “Action” Mike Jackson

After the match, Cardona did a in-ring promo disrespecting Jackson and said he was going to beat Dickinson at GCW’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6. Dickinson comes out and Cardona leaves the ring. Jackson beats up Cardona and throws him in the ring. Dickinson tries to Powerbomb Cardona, but Cardona escaped.

Tony Deppen defeated ACH

Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver, Zen Shi, Cole Radrick, and Manders in a Six-way Scramble Match

Bobby Flocko and Cavron Canyon vs Ash Bennett and Rico Gonzalez ends as no contest after Joey Janela interrupts the match and attacks everyone.

Janela did a in-ring promo and vows to “Kill” Sean Waltman at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6. He also claims GCW wouldn’t be where it is without him and demands that people should “Give him his flowers” at GCW’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6.

Allie Katch defeated Jordynne Grace

AJ Gray defeated EFFY to retain the GCW Extreme Championship

Jonathan Gresham defeated Blake Christian

Christian did a in-ring promo after the match thanking the fans

H8 Club(Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) vs. Second Gear Crew(Mathew Justice and Mance Warner) for the GCW Tag Team Championship ends in a draw

After the match, fans chanted for the match to be restarted. Tremont challenged Second Gear Crew and The Briscoes to a three-way dance at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6. The fans still booed, but Gage thanked the fans to a lukewarm response, and the show ended.