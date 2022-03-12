GCW: The Collective 2022 Schedule, Matches, Dates & Times, How To Watch

It is time for the 2022 edition The Collective, presented by GCW, to take over Dallas, Texas.

On WrestleMania weekend, GCW will hold The Collective at Fair Park, which is the home of Big Tex and The Texas State Fair. From March 31 to April 2, The Collective will take place. It will feature live wrestling events, merchandise, food trucks, vendors, podcasts, games, stage shows, and more.

The Collective will feature 12 live wrestling events this year. Eight of those shows will be presented by GCW and the others are presented by Glory Pro Wrestling, Mission Pro Wrestling Unsanctioned Pro, and Black Label Pro.

This will be the go-to article for an updated list of the shows and matches that have been announced for this year’s edition of The Collective.

Where & How To Watch

Each of the shows are available for purchase individually on the FITE platform. However, there is also a bundle available for purchase that will host all of the events on a continuous stream. By buying GCW: The Collective 2022 bundle, you would save $37. The full bundle is available now for $139.99.

All of The Collective’s live events will take place indoors, inside The Embarcadero building at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

All Collective Live Events will take place indoors inside The Embarcadero building.



The GCW Wrld Fair will take place indoors in The Creative Arts Building.



The venues are connected by an interior lobby making for easy access during, before and after all live events! pic.twitter.com/JFMQzMf86g — TheCollective2022 (@collective2022) December 7, 2021

Shows & Matches Announced

March 31st:

Besties In The World (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega) vs. No Remorse Corps (Davey Richards & Rocky Romero)

WARHORSE vs. Josh Alexander

Tootie Lynn vs. Janai Kai

Mike Outlaw

Jake Something

Rohit Raju

Dan the Dad

Myron Reed

Bryan Keith

Allie Katch

Josh Barnett vs JONAH

Zeda Zhang v. Marina Shafir

Timothy Thatcher v. JR Kratos

Jon Moxley vs Biff Busick

Minoru Suzuki vs Chris Dickinson

Masha Slamovich vs Janai Kai

Ninja Mack vs Yoya

Alex Coughlin vs SLADE

Simon Gotch vs. John Hennigan

GCW World Championship : Jon Moxley (c) vs. AJ Gray

: Jon Moxley (c) vs. AJ Gray Deathmatch for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship : Alex Colon (c) vs John Wayne Murdoch

: Alex Colon (c) vs John Wayne Murdoch Joey Janela vs. X-Pac

April 1st:

Hosted By Nick Gage

Sawyer Wreck vs Brandon Kirk

Reed Bentley vs Hoodfoot

Sadika vs Jimmy Lloyd

Akira vs Cole Radrick

SLADE

Shane Mercer

Bam Sullivan

Kevin Blackwood vs Cole Radrick

Big Vin vs Juicy Finau

Grim Reefer vs B-Boy

Charles Mason vs Dark Sheik

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship : Tasha Steelz (c) vs Big Swole

: Tasha Steelz (c) vs Big Swole HitMakerz (AJ Francis & Tehuti Miles) (w/Briana Brandy) vs Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards & Shane Taylor)

AJ Gray vs Darius Lockhart

2 Cold Scorpio vs Bryan Keith

Deathmatch : Hoodfoot vs Bill Dixon

: Hoodfoot vs Bill Dixon Trish Adora

JTG

Rich Swann

Lucha Extrema Match : Psicosis vs Tony Deppen

: Psicosis vs Tony Deppen Lucha Extrema Match : Dr. Wagner Jr vs Psycho Clown

: Dr. Wagner Jr vs Psycho Clown Pagano vs Sadika

Johnny Caballero vs Jack Cartwheel

Laredo Kid

Ninja Mack

Drago Kid

ASF

Abismo Negro Jr.

Demonic Flamita

April 2nd:

Chris Dickinson vs Matt Cardona

EFFY vs Minoru Suzuki

Tony Deppen vs Biff Busick

The Greatest Clusterf*ck : Maven, Jimmy Wang Yang

: Maven, Jimmy Wang Yang “Speedball” Mike Bailey

EFFY vs Pimpinela Escarlata

Keita Murray vs Billy Dixon

Parrow vs Dark Sheik

Max The Impaler (w/ Amy Rose) vs Edith Surreal

Jai Vidal vs Carlos Romo

4-Way Tag Team Match : Pretty In Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige) vs Devon Monroe & Brooke Valentine vs Ashton Starr & AC Mack vs Maine State Poser (Aiden Aggro & DangerKid)

: Pretty In Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige) vs Devon Monroe & Brooke Valentine vs Ashton Starr & AC Mack vs Maine State Poser (Aiden Aggro & DangerKid) Allie Katch

Kidd Bandit

Pollo Del Mar

Jordan Blade

The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) & Laynie Luck vs. Renegade Twins & Jazmin Allure

La Rosa Negra vs. Jody Threat

Masha Slamovich vs. Lindsay Snow

Bougie Reality (Madi Wrenkowski & Rache Chanel) vs. KiLynn King and Jennacide

Tasha Steelz vs. Janai Kai

Thunder Rosa

Holidead

LuFisto

Trish Adora

Robert Martyr vs. Charlie Tiger

Billie Starkz vs. Kristian Robinson

Big Vin vs. Casanova Valentine

Hoodfoot Mo Atlas

“Speedball” Mike Bailey

Cole Radrick

Akira

Kevin Blackwood

Bryan Keith

T.I.M.

Yoya

Lord Crewe

Aaron Williams

April 3rd: