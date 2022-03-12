GCW: The Collective 2022 Schedule, Matches, Dates & Times, How To Watch

It is time for the 2022 edition The Collective, presented by GCW, to take over Dallas, Texas.
On WrestleMania weekend, GCW will hold The Collective at Fair Park, which is the home of Big Tex and The Texas State Fair. From March 31 to April 2, The Collective will take place. It will feature live wrestling events, merchandise, food trucks, vendors, podcasts, games, stage shows, and more.
The Collective will feature 12 live wrestling events this year. Eight of those shows will be presented by GCW and the others are presented by Glory Pro Wrestling, Mission Pro Wrestling Unsanctioned Pro, and Black Label Pro.
This will be the go-to article for an updated list of the shows and matches that have been announced for this year’s edition of The Collective.
Where & How To Watch
Each of the shows are available for purchase individually on the FITE platform. However, there is also a bundle available for purchase that will host all of the events on a continuous stream. By buying GCW: The Collective 2022 bundle, you would save $37. The full bundle is available now for $139.99.
All of The Collective’s live events will take place indoors, inside The Embarcadero building at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.
Shows & Matches Announced
March 31st:
Glory Pro Wrestling: Cemetery Gates (12:00PM EDT) – $12.99
- Besties In The World (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega) vs. No Remorse Corps (Davey Richards & Rocky Romero)
- WARHORSE vs. Josh Alexander
- Tootie Lynn vs. Janai Kai
- Mike Outlaw
- Jake Something
- Rohit Raju
- Dan the Dad
- Myron Reed
- Bryan Keith
- Allie Katch
GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 (4:00 PM EDT) – $19.99
- Josh Barnett vs JONAH
- Zeda Zhang v. Marina Shafir
- Timothy Thatcher v. JR Kratos
- Jon Moxley vs Biff Busick
- Minoru Suzuki vs Chris Dickinson
- Masha Slamovich vs Janai Kai
- Ninja Mack vs Yoya
- Alex Coughlin vs SLADE
- Simon Gotch vs. John Hennigan
GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1 (9:00PM EDT) – $19.99
- GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. AJ Gray
- Deathmatch for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon (c) vs John Wayne Murdoch
- Joey Janela vs. X-Pac
April 1st:
GCW: Planet Death (12:59PM EDT) – $12.99
Hosted By Nick Gage
- Sawyer Wreck vs Brandon Kirk
- Reed Bentley vs Hoodfoot
- Sadika vs Jimmy Lloyd
- Akira vs Cole Radrick
- SLADE
- Shane Mercer
- Bam Sullivan
LA Fights vs JCW (12:00PM EDT) – $9.99
- Kevin Blackwood vs Cole Radrick
- Big Vin vs Juicy Finau
- Grim Reefer vs B-Boy
- Charles Mason vs Dark Sheik
GCW: For The Culture 3 (4:00PM EDT) – $13.99
- IMPACT Knockouts World Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs Big Swole
- HitMakerz (AJ Francis & Tehuti Miles) (w/Briana Brandy) vs Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards & Shane Taylor)
- AJ Gray vs Darius Lockhart
- 2 Cold Scorpio vs Bryan Keith
- Deathmatch: Hoodfoot vs Bill Dixon
- Trish Adora
- JTG
- Rich Swann
GCW: Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha (8:30PM EDT) – $13.99
- Lucha Extrema Match: Psicosis vs Tony Deppen
- Lucha Extrema Match: Dr. Wagner Jr vs Psycho Clown
- Pagano vs Sadika
- Johnny Caballero vs Jack Cartwheel
- Laredo Kid
- Ninja Mack
- Drago Kid
- ASF
- Abismo Negro Jr.
- Demonic Flamita
April 2nd:
GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2 – The Greatest Clusterf*ck (12:59AM EDT) – $19.99
- Chris Dickinson vs Matt Cardona
- EFFY vs Minoru Suzuki
- Tony Deppen vs Biff Busick
- The Greatest Clusterf*ck: Maven, Jimmy Wang Yang
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey
GCW: EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 4 (12:00PM EDT) – $13.99
- EFFY vs Pimpinela Escarlata
- Keita Murray vs Billy Dixon
- Parrow vs Dark Sheik
- Max The Impaler (w/ Amy Rose) vs Edith Surreal
- Jai Vidal vs Carlos Romo
- 4-Way Tag Team Match: Pretty In Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige) vs Devon Monroe & Brooke Valentine vs Ashton Starr & AC Mack vs Maine State Poser (Aiden Aggro & DangerKid)
- Allie Katch
- Kidd Bandit
- Pollo Del Mar
- Jordan Blade
Mission Pro Wrestling: Bangerz Only! (4:00PM EDT) – $12.99
- The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) & Laynie Luck vs. Renegade Twins & Jazmin Allure
- La Rosa Negra vs. Jody Threat
- Masha Slamovich vs. Lindsay Snow
- Bougie Reality (Madi Wrenkowski & Rache Chanel) vs. KiLynn King and Jennacide
- Tasha Steelz vs. Janai Kai
- Thunder Rosa
- Holidead
- LuFisto
- Trish Adora
Unsanctioned Pro: Mulligan (8:00PM EDT) – $12.99
- Robert Martyr vs. Charlie Tiger
- Billie Starkz vs. Kristian Robinson
- Big Vin vs. Casanova Valentine
- Hoodfoot Mo Atlas
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey
- Cole Radrick
- Akira
- Kevin Blackwood
- Bryan Keith
- T.I.M.
- Yoya
- Lord Crewe
- Aaron Williams
April 3rd:
Black Label Pro: Norm (4/3 – 12:59 AM EDT) – $12.99
- Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) vs. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)
- Shazza McKenzie vs. Billie Starkz
- Texas Deathmatch: Levi Everett vs. Big Beef
- Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) & Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards, Kevin Blackwood & Matt Makowski
- Big Damo
- PCO