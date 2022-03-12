House of Glory: Salvation Results from NYC

House of Glory held its latest iPPV, HoG: Salvation, on Friday night from the NYC Arena in Queens, NY.

The event aired live on FITE PPV and featured a broadcast team that included longtime friend of the site, The Solomonster (Jason Solomon).

House of Glory: Salvation Results

Here are the quick results from HoG: Salvation:

Mantequilla def. KC Navarro

The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) def. The Amazing Graysons (JP & Tommy)

Ken Broadway def. Michael Fain

Evander James (w/Scarlett Meidan & Joey Silver) def. Carlos “La Sombra” Ramirez

Low Ki def. Biff Busick to retain his HOG Crown Jewel Championship

Natalia Markova def. Taya Valkyrie to retain her HOG Women’s Championship

The Briscoes def. Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez (sub for the injured Rey Fenix) in a Winner Take All Match to win the HOG Tag Team Championship and retain their ROH Tag Team Titles

House of Glory returns to the NYC arena on tax day, April 15th.