Saturday, March 12, 2022
House of Glory: Salvation Results from NYC

By Michael Reichlin
House of Glory Salvation
(The Franchise, @NYCFranchise718)

House of Glory held its latest iPPV, HoG: Salvation, on Friday night from the NYC Arena in Queens, NY.

The event aired live on FITE PPV and featured a broadcast team that included longtime friend of the site, The Solomonster (Jason Solomon).

House of Glory: Salvation Results

Here are the quick results from HoG: Salvation:

  • Mantequilla def. KC Navarro
  • The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) def. The Amazing Graysons (JP & Tommy)
  • Ken Broadway def. Michael Fain
  • Evander James (w/Scarlett Meidan & Joey Silver) def. Carlos “La Sombra” Ramirez
  • Low Ki def. Biff Busick to retain his HOG Crown Jewel Championship
  • Natalia Markova def. Taya Valkyrie to retain her HOG Women’s Championship
  • The Briscoes def. Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez (sub for the injured Rey Fenix) in a Winner Take All Match to win the HOG Tag Team Championship and retain their ROH Tag Team Titles

House of Glory returns to the NYC arena on tax day, April 15th.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
