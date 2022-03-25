IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2022 Match Card, Date & Time, How To Watch

The fourth edition of IMPACT’s Rebellion is just about a month away and matches are starting to get announced.

This will be the go-to article for an updated card of the matches and segments announced for IMPACT’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

Rebellion is annually held during the month of April, and the event was first held in 2019. Last year’s event was headlined by Rich Swann vs Kenny Omega in a winner take all match for the Impact World Championship and the AEW World Championship. This match, and show, acted as the beginning of Kenny Omega’s journey in IMPACT Wrestling as The Belt Collector persona.

IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2022 Matches

IMPACT World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander IMPACT X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey IMPACT Tag Team Championship Eight Team Elimination Challenge: Violent By Design (c) vs. TBD

Violent By Design (c) vs. TBD Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH

Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion is scheduled to take place at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. This event follows IMPACT’s Multiverse of Matches event that will take place during WrestleMania weekend through WrestleCon on April 1 at 10:00PM EST.

IMPACT’s Rebellion takes place on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The air time is set for 8:00 PM EST.

You can watch IMPACT’s Rebellion on FITE or through cable pay-per-view providers. The show is priced at $39.99.