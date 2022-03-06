IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results (3/5/22): New Knockouts Champion, Josh Alexander Returns, New Tag Team Champions

The 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling’s Sacrifice event took place on March 5, 2022 at Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event aired live on IMPACT+. Tasha Steelz became the new Knockouts Champion. Josh Alexander made his return in the main event. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering) (with Deaner) defeated The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) to become the new Tag Team Champions.

New Champions Crowned

A new Knockouts Champion was crowned in Tasha Steelz. She was able to defeat Mickie James for the title with the help of Savannah Evans. Tasha is the first ever Afro-Latina Knockouts Champion. Mickie goes for a move off the top rope, she gets caught up with Savannah, but eventually makes the jump. Steelz catches her with a cutter and pins her.

The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) was also able to defeat The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Kaleb with a K was told to stay in the back. However, he came out and grabbed one of the tag team championships and slides it through the legs of Cassie to Tenille. It seemed like Kaleb meant to give the title to Cassie. Nonetheless, Tenille pins Cassie and The Influence defeat the undefeated team of Jessie and Cassie.

Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering) (with Deaner) were able to dethrone The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships. After eliminating Gallows from the equation, Violent By Design double teamed Anderson with a powerbomb/neckbreaker combo and pinned him for the win.

Josh Alexander Returns

Josh Alexander returned after the IMPACT World Title match. Josh flattens Moose and leaves him laying. He cut a promo saying that he took some valuable time at with his family. Alexander then shows, and announces, that he has signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT. Alexander will face Moose one-on-one in the main event of Rebellion for the IMPACT World Championship.

IMPACT’s Rebellion will take place on April 23, 2022, at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Match Card & Results

Moose (C) vs. Heath — IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

At the beginning, Heath uses his quickness and ability to stick and move. Moose eventually catches him and begins to demolish him. Heath once again began to get some offense, but that was stopped by Moose’s sheer power, size, and frame. Commentary described the match as a ‘savage beating.’ Moose dropped Heath back first twice on the apron. Heath hits Moose with a Wake Up Call but the Wrestling God kicks out. Moose delivers a spear and pins Heath for the three count.

Winner – Moose

Mickie James (C) vs. Tasha Steelz (with Savannah Evans) — IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship

Before the bell rings, Tasha attacks Mickie. Mickie is still preoccupied because as the match begins Chelsea is being helped to the back. Mickie is in control as the match start but is still checking on Green who is outside the ring. Savannah Evans attacks Green on the outside. Mickie tries to come outside to help, but just ends up distracted. Tasha takes control and has her way with James on the outside. Tasha slows down the pace and locks in methodical submission moves and delivers stiff punches. Mickie tries to gain momentum and delivers some non-stop offense and doesn’t let up on Steelz. Mickie hits the Mick-DT, and Evans gets in the ring to distract the ref. Evans gets sent out the ring, Tasha hits The Blackout, Mickie kicks out. Mickie goes for a move off the top rope, she gets caught up with Savannah, but eventually makes the jump. Steelz catches her with a cutter and pins her.

Winner – NEW Knockouts Champion: Tasha Steelz

Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Chelsea Green — ROH Women’s Championship Open Challenge

Chelsea Green shocks everyone and challenges one of her close friends in Deonna Purrazzo for the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship. At the beginning, as expected, it is a back-and-forth, well-countered match. Chelsea performs a dive to the outside that even shocks her. The crowd is split and doesn’t know who to cheer for. Deonna tries many times to get Green to tap to the Armbar due to Green’s history of wrist issues. Both women have great chemistry and perform the same moves to each other at the same time. Green uses Deonna’s move against her and locks in her own Armbar. Green baits Deonna in with her wrist injury, then slaps the champion. Purrazzo viciously puts on an Armbar and cracks and wrenches at Chelsea’s wrist until the official stops the match. Mickie James comes out to save Green from Deonna’s attack.

Winner – Deonna Purrazzo

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something — Impact X Division Championship

Something was able to control much of the match. His strength and power seemed to be a challenge for the quick high-flyer. Something’s gigantic frame made Miguel struggle to even pin him. Jake utilized his power to deliver backbreaker that lead to a VERY close two count. Something landed head first after Trey hit a Canadian Destroyer from the inside of the ring to the outside. In the final moments of the match, Trey Miguel delivered a meteora to a dangling Something from the top rope to get the pin.

Winner – Trey Miguel

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (with Chris Bey) (C) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering) (with Deaner) — IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship

This match starts nothing short of violent. Both tag teams use a slow and methodical style, and that’s exactly how the match played out. Young utilized may eye pokes to try to get the upper hand. Gallows and Doering face off in a battle of the titans. the Good Brothers were able to control a portion of the match with some two-on-one offense. Violent By Design then were able to double team Anderson. Eric low-blows Gallows and then hits him with a piledriver on the steel ramp. Violent By Design double teamed Anderson with a powerbomb/neckbreaker combo and pinned him for the win.

Winner – NEW Tag Team Champions: Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering) (with Deaner)

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) (C) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) (with Kaleb with a K) — IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Kaleb with a K was told to stay in the back by The Influence. The Influence performed many double team moves and mocked The IInspiration. The crowd was STRONGLY behind the team of Cassie and Billie. Tenille and Madison of course utilize dirty tricks like pulling hair, tying them up in the ropes, and more. The crowd is hot for Cassie’s hot tag and she delivers quick and swift offense to both tag team members. Kaleb comes to ringside, disobeying the requests of The Influence. Kaleb grabs one of the tag team championships and slides it through the legs of Cassie to Tenille. It seemed like Kaleb meant to give the title to Cassie. Nonetheless, Tenille pins Cassie and The Influence defeat the undefeated team of Jessie and Cassie.

Winners – NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions: The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) (with Kaleb with a K)

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

The team of OGK delivered consistent and expected tag team offense. Swann utilized his quickness and speed to confuse and discombobulate the members of Honor No More. In a steady back and forth contest, Mack used his size and power to his team’s advantage. Swann was able to get a surprise roll-up on Bennett to pin him for the victory.

Winners – Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino

With Honor No More at ringside, Edwards retreated to the outside many times to escape Rhino’s offense. Maria Kanellis was caught red handed when she tried to hand a kendo stick to Edwards and was sent to the back. Right when Rhino is about to hit the Gore, Kenny King gets involved and stops him. There are bodies everywhere at ringside. Edwards was going to use the kendo stick on Rhino, but Steve Maclin gets involved and hits him with a DDT. Maclin then turns on everyone and hits Rhino with a kendo stick after calling for the Gore. Edwards then hits Rhino with a running knee (The Boston Knee Party) for the victory.

Winner – Eddie Edwards

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

The crowd, like the beginning of the match, was at a stalemate. The crowd was cheering almost equally for both competitors. White and Shelly have a non-stop back and forth hard-hitting matchup. Shelly uses his experience to his advantage and outwits Jay early on. They both deliver stiff kicks and unique offense. They know each other so well leading to many reversals. White hits a twisting suplex which ends up getting a really convincing two count. White, as expected, plays dirty and gives Shelley a thumb to the eye. White connects with the Blade Runner but Alex is close to the ropes and manages to get his foot on the bottom rope. Shelley hits the Sliced Bread on White for another close two count. Alex struggles to get the Border City Stretch in, but after some time in the move, White gets his foot on the bottom rope. White delivers a Blade Runner on the outside, and Shelley’s face bounces off the apron. Shelley ends up hitting Jay with the Blade Runner and then going into the Border City Stretch. In a quick transition, we see Jay hit Alex with the Blade Runner for the final time and get the three count. After the match, Shelley offers to shake White’s hand. Jay laughs and walks off.

Winner – Jay White

JONAH vs. PCO

The match starts hot and heavy as expected. Within the first few minutes of the match, JONAH is already bitting PCO. JONAH delivers a Russian Leg Sweep/Suplex to PCO on the steel ramp. PCO and JONAH trade shots and neither will give an inch. PCO performs his normal moveset that’s insane for his age and flattens JONAH with a dive to the outside. After JONAH delivers his intense offense, PCO is unphased and hits a hurricanrana from the top rope. PCO hits a PCO-sault for a close two count. JONAH delivers a piledriver on the steel step, then a powerbomb on the outside, then a Tsunami to the back of the head of PCO for the victory.

Winner – JONAH

Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw

Frost and Shaw delivered a strong and technical showing. In the final moments, Shaw and Frost traded finishing and signature moves. Shaw hit Frost with a draping DDT and a twisting suplex. Frost delivered a snowball fight, but Shaw managed to kickout. Frost tried many times to set up for her finisher the Temperature Drop and the third time was the charm. Frost’s beautiful twisting moonsault was enough to seal the deal.

Winner – Lady Frost