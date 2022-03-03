Jade Cargill Reveals What She’s Learned From Bryan Danielson

Jade Cargill has taken some pointers from Bryan Danielson.

Danielson isn’t just one of AEW‘s top stars, he’s also become a bit of a mentor backstage. One rising star who Danielson has kept his eyes on is Cargill, who is the inaugural TBS Champion.

In fact, Danielson even admitted on The Masked Man Show that he’s “jealous” of Jade’s ability to come across as a big star so quickly.

Learning From A Legend

While Cargill’s wrestling journey is in its beginning stages, Danielson has been around the block for many years. Speaking to Muscle and Fitness, Jade Cargill shared some of the things she has learned from Bryan Danielson.

“I’m learning a whole different style of wrestling. Grappling and that sort of thing. I’m used to the ‘big man’ style of just throwing people. He is such an intelligent man, he has so much knowledge.

“Right now, I’m actually getting more in-tune with British wrestling and prior to this I didn’t have much knowledge of it, and how different the style is but also how technical it is, so I’m learning all of that right now and trying to fit it into my form of wrestling. It’s a blessing, I’m very thankful.”

Cargill is scheduled to put her TBS Title on the line at the AEW Revolution PPV on March 6. She’ll go one-on-one with Tay Conti inside the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

For our 2022 AEW Revolution staff predictions, click here.