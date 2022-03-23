Jake Atlas Provides An Update On His Recovery From ACL Surgery



Jake Atlas is on the road to recovery five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Atlas began wrestling for AEW in late 2021. He worked the 12/28 AEW Dark Elevation tapings from Orlando and made his AEW Rampage debut on January 7th.

The former gymnast looked great against Adam Cole, despite coming up short. Unfortunately, he tore a ligament in his knee during the match. He would later go under the knife, but assured his fans that we haven’t seen the last of him.

Jake Atlas did a Facebook stream this week for the Highspots Wrestling Network and provided an update on his condition.

Atlas reveals it was several days after he sustained the injury until he knew something was very wrong with his knee.

“I didn’t know it that night,” he recalls. “I didn’t know until probably a couple days after when I flew home but definitely couldn’t walk.”

He underwent surgery five weeks ago. Doctors gave him an estimated recovery time of nine months, but he’s optimistic that he can get back in the ring sooner than that.

Watch Jake Atlas’ Highspots Wrestling Network Facebook stream: