Jake Roberts On Cody Rhodes’ Future: I Want Him To Do Whatever He Wants

Jake Roberts simply wants Cody Rhodes to be happy.

Back in February, wrestling fans were shocked to learn that Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes would be leaving AEW. Cody is one of the founding members of AEW and was known for taking shots at WWE.

Ultimately, he has decided to return to the Vince McMahon-led empire according to PWInsider.

Jake Roberts On Cody Rhodes’ Decision

During an episode of the DDP Snakepit Podcast, Jake Roberts said that if signing with WWE is what makes Cody Rhodes happy then he has to accept it (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“Whatever he wants. Whatever his heart desires that will allow him to be around his child as much as possible. I know what I missed over the years, being on the road all the time. Nobody should have to miss the things that I missed. Nobody.

“Kids growing up are the most important thing because they help keep you young, you know? Watch them enjoy the things that you did, maybe 20 years before, but you get to taste some more of that. I think it’s important. Certainly, a strong family base is so important these days.

“That’s my desire for him, and Dustin I hope does whatever he wants to do and certainly deserves the opportunity to do whatever they want to do. If you have a job and you don’t love it, you’re going to work. I don’t want to work. I want to do something that I did that’s fun. That makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something.

“Makes me feel like I’ve helped somebody out. Contributed to mankind in some way. Maybe moved a pebble or rock or a boulder, it doesn’t matter. I moved it. And that’s when you accomplish things, man.”

Jake “The Snake” continues to work for AEW. He currently manages Lance Archer.