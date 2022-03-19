Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut Wasn’t Finalised Until Last Minute

Jeff Hardy wasn’t sure that his AEW debut will be happening on the post-Revolution Dynamite until last minute. This was because he leaked news of his AEW commitment.

The charismatic enigma recently appeared on The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy. He detailed his side of the incident which led to his WWE release.

Speaking of his debut, Jeff mentioned how he thought it would be delayed because of his viral video. He said that he didn’t even know his flight schedule the day before:

“I was crazy nervous that whole day. It was so bizarre, the night before, I had no idea what time my flight would be, if I was going. I kept telling myself, ‘they’re probably going to wait until next week because [of the video]'”

Jeff Hardy then revealed that he learned on the morning of March 9 that the plans were still on. Matt Hardy explained that Tony Khan couldn’t speak to Jeff in an official capacity until the day of his debut:

“Tony (Khan) wasn’t going to speak to him until his contract was totally done. We were planting the seeds of me turning babyface and being able to re-team with Jeff at some point in the future, there wasn’t a set time of when it would happen for sure.”

Matt Hardy noted last week that he has extended his contract with AEW. Later in the episode, he revealed that his brother was offered the same deal by Tony Khan.

