Update On Jeff Hardy’s AEW Signing & Debut

AEW has been teasing the arrival of Jeff Hardy for a while. It appears that we might see him on AEW TV as soon as this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Fightful recently provided some update on the Charismatic Enigma’s future in wrestling. They noted that he ‘will be all elite soon’

Regarding Hardy’s AEW debut, the site noted that he is scheduled to be in the arena for this Wednesday’s Dynamite. Though whether or not he will actually make an appearance on the show is something that is yet to be determined by the officials.

Jeff Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December. His non-compete clause with the company will expire this Wednesday, March 9 itself. While the public opinion is split on the former world champion joining Tony Khan‘s promotion after the incident leading to his WWE release, AEW has already started teasing his debut.

Hardy himself also seemingly confirmed that he has made his decision. Although this deal cannot be made official until his non-compete clause expires. At this point, the high-flying star’s AEW signing is all but confirmed. Whether or not he actually makes an appearance on Dynamite this week will be revealed on Wednesday.