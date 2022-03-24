Jeff Hardy Thought AEW Had Writers Before Promotional Debut

Jeff Hardy wasn’t clued in on AEW lacking writers.

For some former WWE stars, the adjustment from the Vince McMahon-led empire to a promotion such as AEW can take some time getting used to. We’ve seen Bryan Danielson admit that he enjoyed working with the writers in WWE and had to get used to having more freedom in his segments and matches.

Jeff Hardy Didn’t Get The Memo

Matt Hardy spoke to Under The Ring and he said that Jeff had no idea that AEW didn’t have writers ahead of his promotional debut on the March 9 episode of Dynamite (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“AEW is on a higher platform than a Ring of Honor or TNA. Especially with their television deal, which is lovely and is fantastic to have, and here, just being able to have input and help control your own destiny, it’s just an amazing feeling.

“Like my brother when he came in yesterday, or last week and we were talking about the segment I was doing with Andrade, he was like ‘oh, you know, do the writers have it how they want this to go?’ ‘Dude, there’s no writers here. They don’t have writers in AEW, that doesn’t happen. Literally, there’s a segment and this is kind of outline of what they’re thinking, and then you put the meat on the bone. You and your crew.’ And that’s what we did.”

The Hardys are involved in a feud with the Andrade Family Office. This began when Andrade kicked Matt out of his own faction. Andrade, along with other members of the AFO attacked Matt before Darby Allin and Sting hit the ring.

The numbers game was too great until Jeff Hardy made a surprise appearance and cleaned house.