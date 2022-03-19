Jeff Hardy Explains Incident Leading To WWE Release

Jeff Hardy‘s high publicized exit from WWE made a lot of headlines last year. It started with Hardy walking out of a live event mid-match and being sent home as a result. The WWE officials then offered him rehab and the former world champion was released from his contract when he refused.

There was a lot of confusion about the incident at the time. Matt Hardy had said that his brother would explain his side of the story when the time comes. The charismatic enigma finally opened up about it on The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy.

Hardy first claimed that certain things happen for a reason. He believes that he was guided by something higher than him:

“Certain things happen for a reason. Subconsciously, that was maybe the smartest thing I’ve ever done, guided by something higher than me, I’ll say. The best way I can describe my journey the last few months in WWE was like ‘glimmers of hope, maybe I still do have something.’”

‘One Of The Smartest Things I Have Done’

Jeff Hardy explained that he had some glimmers of hope at times during his run in WWE. Though there were other times when he wondered why was he even with the company. Per Hardy, he didn’t feel important in the promotion anymore:

“That night in Edinburg, Texas, I finished my heat, I took the heat, and I said, ‘I’m ready to go’. Went over the rail, disappeared into the crowd. Naturally, they think I took something like drugs or whatever, but I didn’t. If I was that bad, I should have never went out there, that’s the way I see it.

I thought, ‘Just another unpredictable thing I can do and I’ll get away with it’. It was more serious than that. Again, it was one of the smartest things I’ve ever done because everything worked out so perfectly, mainly because my first day in AEW, I felt valuable for the first time.”

The former champion claimed that he gets chills thinking about the care and love he was shown in AEW. In WWE, he felt like they just wanted to keep him there to sell action figures. He also mentioned how he is excited about having his first action figure with face paint in AEW.

Thanks to Fightful for the quotes