Jeff Hardy Names His Favorite Feud & Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Wrestling legend Jeff Hardy made a big return to the national wrestling scene this past week. Months after being let go by WWE, the Mysterious Enigma made a shocking debut on Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Hardys are back together. Matt and Jeff, one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history, have embarked on a reunion tour.

Jeff Hardy did a virtual appearance this week on Facebook for Signed by Superstars and fielded a bunch of questions from fans. Hardy spoke about his favorite matches, his favorite feud and named his “Wrestling Mt. Rushmore.”

Here are some highlights of what Jeff Hardy said about:

Jeff Hardy’s Best Matches:

Matt and Jeff Hardy are known for many things, but they are probably best known for their legendary TLC matches in WWE. It should come as no surprise that these are among Jeff’s favorite matches.

“Probably all TLC matches,” Hardy said.

As for his solo career, his World title ladder match match against The Undertaker from 2002 sticks with him to this day.

“Solo wise, myself versus The Undertaker for the World Title,” he said.

His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore:

We always like to hear who popular wrestlers name as their personal “Mt. Rushmore.”

When asked about his personal Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling, Jeff Hardy named Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

That’s a diverse group, with HBK & Mysterio representing the athletic, innovative style that Hardy became famous for, while Flair and Hogan are the larger-than-life figures from the era Hardy grew up watching.

His Favorite Feud:

Jeff Hardy has been wrestling on national television since the mid-1990’s, so he’s competed against multiple generations of wrestlers.

To be Jeff Hardy’s favorite feud is quite an honor. Jeff says his matches against the late Umaga hold a special place in his heart.

“Favorite feud of all time,” Hardy said about working with Umaga.