Jeff Hardy Debuts on AEW Dynamite (Video)

Jeff Hardy is All Elite as the former WWE star made AEW debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite when he made the save for his brother, Matt.

There was a segment during the second hour where Andrade, Private Party, and the rest of the Hardy Family Office turned on Matt.

.@MATTHARDYBRAND just got voted out of the #AHFO!! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/pphrb2Fzvs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Sting and Darby Allin ran out to make the save, but they were out numbered. The former WWE star came out to the classic Hardy Boyz music to clear the ring and hit a Swanton Bomb.

LOOK WHO JUST CAME TO THE AID OF @MATTHARDYBRAND!!!

It's @JEFFHARDYBRAND! ??? #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!!! pic.twitter.com/oUuJpvsBrE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Ever since he was released by WWE, AEW has been the most likely place where he would end up as it’s the second biggest promotion in the United States, and his brother, Matt, works for the company.

Last December, Hardy was released in December following a situation at a live event where he teamed with Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods where he looked sluggish before the match and left in the middle of the match through the crowd.

Once Hardy turned down WWE’s offer for help to go to rehab, the company released him. WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis called Hardy to get him back, which included an offer to put him in the 2022 Hall of Fame class. He turned down the offer and asked for the results from his drug test, which took six weeks to get back.

Hardy stated in an interview last month that he was headed to AEW and excited about it only to have to walk back those comments by stating on Twitter that nothing had been signed yet as Hardy was still under contract with WWE. If Hardy didn’t dismiss what he said then it could be viewed as proof of AEW tampering with a contracted WWE star as his non-compete clause didn’t expire until March 9th.