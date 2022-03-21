Jeff Hardy Details Meeting Darby Allin For The First Time

Jeff Hardy is now All Elite and he and Darby Allin have already gotten to meet each other.

Hardy made his AEW debut on the March 9 episode of Dynamite. Jeff saved his brother, Matt, along with Darby and Sting from a beatdown at the hands of the Andrade Family Office. After Jeff cleaned house, he and Matt had a lengthy staredown with Darby and Sting.

Jeff Hardy Meets Darby Allin

During an appearance on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Jeff Hardy revealed he got to introduce himself to Darby Allin outside of the ring (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“It was so cool meeting him. We talked about skateboarding, motocross, he showed me the thing he did for the video with the car, like this is so cool. We were talking about if a pro wrestler has ever backflipped a dirt bike and maybe you could be the first one.

“I think I could do it if I came into a foam pit and had some training. Yeah, we had a great conversation about extreme sports and he is one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen. The way he does that suicide dive.

“Matt’s told me how it feels to take it, it’s like a bullet coming at you.”

On the March 23 episode of Dynamite, Matt and Jeff will team with Darby and Sting to take on The Blade, The Butcher, and Private Party.