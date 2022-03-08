Jericho Cruise “Four Leaf Clover” to Set Sail in February 2023

Chris Jericho‘s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager cruise is gearing up to set sail once again.

The fourth Jericho cruise, dubbed Four Leaf Clover, will take over the Norwegian Perl once again next year. The cruise is scheduled for February 2-6, 2023 and sails from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

A reservation presale has launched at the new Jericho Cruise website, which has all the info you need to secure your spot on board.

In addition to Chris Jericho serving as Master of Ceremonies and “4 days of wrestling matches” presented by AEW, other big names confirmed to appear include:

Guest Of Honor Mark Henry

Guest Cruise Director Mickie James

Guest Hosts Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson

Goodwill Ambassador Ted Irvine

There will also be live music, comedy shows, podcasts and much more.

Wrestlers on board include:

Matt Cardona

Nick Aldis

Moose

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

Mike Rotunda

Dan Lambert

Jonathan Gresham

Jordynne Grace

Swoggle

Brian Myers

Rocky Romero

The Boogeyman

Live music from acts including:

Fozzy

Quiet Riot

Royal Bliss

Raven

Priss

Kuarantine

Guardians of the Jukebox

Live Podcasts from:

Talk is Jericho

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

Dan Lambert’s World Title Time Machine

Talk ‘n Shop

Visit JerichoCruise.com for the full lineup.