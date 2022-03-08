Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Jericho Cruise “Four Leaf Clover” to Set Sail in February 2023

By Michael Reichlin
Chris Jericho‘s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager cruise is gearing up to set sail once again.

The fourth Jericho cruise, dubbed Four Leaf Clover, will take over the Norwegian Perl once again next year. The cruise is scheduled for February 2-6, 2023 and sails from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

A reservation presale has launched at the new Jericho Cruise website, which has all the info you need to secure your spot on board.

In addition to Chris Jericho serving as Master of Ceremonies and “4 days of wrestling matches” presented by AEW, other big names confirmed to appear include:

  • Guest Of Honor Mark Henry
  • Guest Cruise Director Mickie James
  • Guest Hosts Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson
  • Goodwill Ambassador Ted Irvine

There will also be live music, comedy shows, podcasts and much more.

Wrestlers on board include:

  • Matt Cardona
  • Nick Aldis
  • Moose
  • “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan
  • Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake
  • Mike Rotunda
  • Dan Lambert
  • Jonathan Gresham
  • Jordynne Grace
  • Swoggle
  • Brian Myers
  • Rocky Romero
  • The Boogeyman

Live music from acts including:

  • Fozzy
  • Quiet Riot
  • Royal Bliss
  • Raven
  • Priss
  • Kuarantine
  • Guardians of the Jukebox

Live Podcasts from:

Talk is Jericho
The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast
Dan Lambert’s World Title Time Machine
Talk ‘n Shop

Visit JerichoCruise.com for the full lineup.

