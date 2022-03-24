Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson Reveal Their Tag Team Name

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson have history with one another, even before they were part of All Elite Wrestling. They competed with each other in the WWE and even before then.

With this shared history between them, Bryan Danielson wanted to team up Jon Moxley, so that they could mentor the young talents of AEW and shape them under their wing. Moxley was reluctant, saying that he and Danielson will have to bleed together before they can be partners. The both did just that at AEW Revolution, which Moxley came out winning. They both kept brawling even after the match until William Regal arrived and convinced them to be partners.

On this week’s Dynamite, Danielson and Moxley arrived as a tag team with Regal managing them. They dominated Varsity Blonds who they had a match against, and after the match, Moxley told Regal that he only cares about Lord William Regal’s opinion. According to him, getting Regal’s approval is a badge of honor that he will wear with pride. He made it clear to the locker room that they are “the three most sadistic bastards in the business” and they will go through anyone who gets in their way.

Moxley then revealed the name of their group, the Blackpool Combat Club.

“Blackpool” in the group’s name is a reference to where William Regal is billed from — the town of Blackpool in Lancashire, England.

"If you want a badge of honor from the Black Pool Combat Club, there's only one way to get it – the hard way." @JonMoxley and @BryanDanielson with @RealKingRegal putting the entire #AEW locker room on notice! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/FjrK4xXa6E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

William Regal made his debut at Revolution, and he has had a long history with Bryan Danielson. The two shared the ring for the final time on a WWE Superstars episode in November 2011. Regal recalled his emotional last match with Danielson in an interview, saying:

“I tore me meniscus in my right leg. The next night I’m on with Bryan. They were going ‘no you can’t wrestle, you can’t wrestle.’ I said ‘no I want to put him over because he is the person who has stuck around me and listened to all my nonsense for the last [so many years] and comment and called me and sent me stuff. And I’ve sent him to places and put good words in for him and whatever else. If there is one person I wanna to have my last match with its him.’ So if you watch that match, you will see me walk down to the ring and then they actually played a rib on me. [They] played my old Man’s man music halfway down the ramp. I’m glad because they had to help me in the building that day. I couldn’t walk. I don’t like giving away this you know, that old fashioned things. But If you watch that match it’s 17 minutes of him carrying me because I can’t walk. He did a masterful job. He actually even wrestled and did stuff on my leg without bending it.”