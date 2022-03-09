Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson Teaming Up Tonight on Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will team up for the first time on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. William Regal will be in their corner, as announced by Tony Khan on Busted Open Radio.

Moxley and Danielson went to war this past weekend at AEW Revolution. Moxley got the victory in a match of the year contender. Afterwards, the two men brawled until William Regal showed up used some ‘tough love’ in order to get them to shake hands.

After spilling blood together at Revolution, Moxley and Danielson have joined forces and are instantly one of the most dangerous forces in AEW.

AEW Dynamite Preview (3/9)

The following items are set for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS:

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson (w/William Regal) in action as a team for the first time

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky. The winner of this match will defend against Wardlow next week.

Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch to determine the next #1 contender to Britt Baker’s AEW Women’s World Championship

Plus, Chris Jericho will address the man who defeated him at Revolution, Eddie Kingston.

Check back later tonight for our AEW Dynamite Results & Takeaways.

AEW has released the following Control Center video hyping the show: