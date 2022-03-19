Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay Set For NJPW Windy City Riot

Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay are set to face off for the first time ever under the NJPW banner.

Ospreay has been calling out Moxley, who responded today in a promo posted by NJPW. Moxley challenged Ospreay to face him at NJPW Windy City Riot on Saturday, April 16.

Moxley warned him in the promo that Ospreay’s words have consequences and while he may never have seen a wrestler more talented than Ospreay, it might be time for Moxley to beat some humility into him.

Ospreay first called out Moxley at a Revolution Pro Wrestling event last month and then again backstage on the New Japan Cup tour recently.

Windy City Riot will air live on Fite TV as a pay-per-view from the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois. No matches have been officially confirmed for the show, but the following names are advertised to appear: