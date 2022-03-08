Jungle Boy Is Excited For Tony Khan’s Ring Of Honor Acquisition

At the 2022 AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy discussed his excitement for the Ring of Honor acquisition.

Jungle Boy is a member of the 4 Pillars of AEW. He is one of the youngest guys on the roster, while also being able to hold his own with some of their biggest stars. This past weekend at Revolution, as a member of Jurassic Express, Jungle Boy helped his team to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus, aka Jurassic Express, defeated the Young Bucks and reDRagon to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Ring Of Honor Acquisition

Prior to AEW, Ring of Honor was the promotion that many of today’s stars were able to cut their teeth in their early years. Talent were able to hone their craft and raise their profile, which many times helped them to receive other opportunities.

On the March 2 edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan revealed that he had purchased Ring of Honor. The two entities are currently in the early stages of transferring assets, including their valuable tape library. The AEW CEO and President has said that he plans to continue ROH’s wrestling operations, as well as being the Head Booker of the promotion and AEW.Jun

Jungle Boy’s Reaction To The Purchase

At the Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy was asked about his thoughts on the Ring of Honor purchase.

One-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions said, “It’s exciting. There is crazy stuff happening now in wrestling that I think, a couple of years ago, you never would have imagined. It’s really cool. It’s going to provide new opportunities for people who don’t work here now, and some people who do work here.

I’m excited, like everyone else, to see what exactly that means. I don’t think it can be a bad thing. It’s very cool, Tony is making big moves, he’s all about that. He’s continuing to push forward, I think that’s neat.”

