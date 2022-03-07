Jurassic Express Retain Tag Team Titles At AEW Revolution

AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) had the odds in storyline stacked against them when they made their latest defense in a triple threat match against reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event.

The match was wild as it started when Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus got the better of the heels. However, everyone started to attack the champions. Jungle Boy hit an outside dive to take everyone out. After Jungle Boy got the hot tag to Luchasaurus, the big man cleared house on the heels with various impressive moves including a moonsault off the apron to take out Fish and O’Reilly.

Nick with a Canadian Destroyer to Luchasaurus. Moments later, Luchasaurus hit a double chokeslam to The Bucks. The champions hit the Doomsday Device on Matt for a near fall. Jungle with a shooting star press to Fish, but Nick broke up the pin attempt with a dive. Jurassic Express hit their tag finisher for the win.

The two teams earned their way into the match by winning battle royales. reDRagon won the first match, which led to an argument with The Young Bucks post-match. The Young Bucks later won a second battle royale.