Kairi Sane Returns To Wrestling At Stardom

Kairi Sane has returned to wrestling for the first time since 2020. On Stardom’s World Climax Show earlier today in Tokyo, Sane returned using the ring name KAIRI.

KAIRI left WWE back in July 2020 to be with her husband in Japan. She was an ambassador for WWE upon her return to the country. When the deal expired, she was free to sign with any other wrestling promotion.

KAIRI announced back in February that she would be joining Stardom. And for the first time since 2020, the 33-year-old returned to in-ring action at the promotion’s World Climax Show.

KAIRI teamed up with Mayu Iwatani to defeat the team of Tam Nakano and Unagi Sayaka in a tag team match. She took her team to victory by hitting her signature elbow drop. She looked in great shape and impressed fans with her incredible moves. She also made a post on Twitter to announce her return to wrestling, aptly writing, “I am back!!”

KAIRI has previously wrestled for Stardom under the ring name of Kairi Hojo from 2012 to 2017. She became a one-time World of Stardom Champion, a one-time Wonder of Stardom Champion, a three-time Goddess of Stardom Champion and a four-time Artist of Stardom Champion. This was her first match for the promotion in five years. KAIRI will have her first singles match for Stardom since her return on Saturday where she will face Starlight Kid.

You can check out clips from her return below:

KAIRI signed with WWE in 2017, also the year when she won the Mae Young Classic. She would go on to win the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, and the Women’s Tag Team Championships once with Asuka. KAIRI’s fans would be interested to see what’s in store for “The Pirate Princess” next, as Stardom was her home before she arrived in WWE.