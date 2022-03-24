Kofi Kingston On Big E’s Neck Injury: “It Was The Scariest Night Of My Career”

Kofi Kingston was just as concerned for Big E as everyone else who witnessed his neck break.

On the March 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland outside of the ring. E landed right on his head and neck and had to be stretchered out of the arena.

While Big E suffered a broken neck, he can move all his extremities, did not suffer a spinal injury, and won’t be needing surgery. A former WWE physician consultant does believe his in-ring career is in jeopardy, however.

Kofi Kingston Speaks On Big E’s Scary Injury

During an interview with Hot 97, Kofi Kingston recalled his initial reaction to Big E’s neck break (h/t Fightful).

“It was easily the scariest night of my career. Obviously, the injury didn’t happen to me, but I was on the inside of the ring. I see E go for that spear that he does, and he missed it, and he was on the outside there and then him and Ridge go for that overhead suplex and I see them go up and they looked a little like wonky.

“But I never saw the impact. So I didn’t really — I didn’t know, you know, I went over there and I was like, ‘Okay, everything looks fine,’ he’s down and everything and then the match goes on. After everything went down, [Jessika Carr] the ref was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know if he’s okay.’

“I was like, ‘What? What’s going on?’ All of a sudden, the paramedics and everything started coming out.”

Time will tell if Big E will be able to return to the industry he’s thrived in. For now, fans are simply grateful that he can move around and will return to normalcy once he fully heals.