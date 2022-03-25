Kurt Angle Shares Advice For Gable Steveson Ahead Of WWE Debut

From one Olympic gold medalist to another, Kurt Angle has some tips for Gable Steveson.

Steveson has wrapped up his phenomenal amateur wrestling career and is now primed for a transition into the world of sports entertainment. Steveson is under contract with WWE and has said he will attend WrestleMania 38.

Kurt Angle’s Words Of Wisdom For Gable Steveson

Kurt Angle spoke to Sports Illustrated and he detailed what Gable Steveson must do in order to thrive in this industry.

“He’ll need to make sure he’s well prepared and learns all the techniques, which I think he will do very quickly, but the hardest part is the character perspective. I would tell him to practice daily, look in a mirror and work on those promo skills. He needs to show he has a lot of fire and personality. That’s where a lot of former amateur wrestlers have failed in professional wrestling. They didn’t have the personality.”

Angle also shared his opinion on what made Steveson so good in the amateur ranks.

“To be in the very best in the entire world at his age at only 21, it’s very rare. And Gable proved he is the best in the world … The way he’s able to shuffle and turn his matches into a dogfight, and then come out on top, he’s really good at that.

“He’s such an incredible athlete for his size. Watch his balance; it’s amazing. He has a good knack for knowing where his body and his hips are. The kid is so mature, from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint.

“And he brought a positive light on the sport of amateur wrestling. To me, that is incredible. Now he has the chance to make a big splash in WWE.”

A lot of comparisons between Angle and Steveson have been made. Angle was a multiple-time world champion in WWE and Impact Wrestling. He was even a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Angle’s success didn’t just boil down to his incredible in-ring work. He also had the personality to match. Time will tell whether or not Steveson can captivate the WWE Universe.