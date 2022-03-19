Latest On Kenny Omega’s Health

Many expected Kenny Omega to be back by the time for Revolution when he first took time off from AEW programming.

The PPV came and went without a sign of the former AEW champion. Latest reports now suggest that fans will have to wait even longer for the Cleaner’s return.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently provided some update on the AEW star. He noted that Omega is currently recovering from an arthroscopic knee surgery which takes about 10 weeks.

In addition to the knee surgery, Kenny Omega is expected to undergo procedure for a sports hernia at the end of March. The usual recovery time for this is two months.

Meltzer noted that apart from this “there’s also other things he’s taking care of.” With all the issues he has been dealing with, there is currently no timetable for his return.

The former IWGP heavyweight champion himself commented on his hiatus last month. He had noted how they initially expected him to be back by February but it doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

Though this doesn’t mean Omega is not involved with the company in other capacity. He has been working on the AEW video game in the meantime and has also been thinking about his post wrestling career.