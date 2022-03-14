Lita Is Steve Austin’s Next Guest On Broken Skull Sessions

Lita has been announced as the next guest on Broken Skull Sessions.

A New Broken Skull Sessions Episode

WWE has announced that Lita is going to be the next guest to join Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions show. The show will premiere on Peacock on Friday, March 25.

Some of the recent guests on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions have been Ron Simmons, Diamond Dallas Page, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and etc.

Lita’s WWE Career

Lita was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2014. She was a part of the first ever women’s Steel Cage Match back in 2003. She is a four-time Women’s Champion.

Lita recently returned to the ring for a singles match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lita took part in the 2018 Royal Rumble, and then returned in that match in 2022. Following a great performance in this year’s Royal Rumble, Lita challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber. Even though it was a losing effort, Lita proved that she can still go.