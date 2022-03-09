Worlds Champion Matt Cardona Says He Will ‘Save’ NWA With His Title Reign

Matt Cardona joined a prestigious list when he became the NWA champion. He believes that his title reign will save the company.

The Internet sensation recently had an interview with WrestleZone. He discussed things such as winning the title from Trevor Murdoch on NWA Powerrrrip and more.

Speaking of how his championship reign will help the promotion, Cardona claimed that it will save the NWA because he will promote the title everywhere:

“Man, listen, I say I’m here to save the NWA, and I am. And I think me being the champion will save the NWA because for instance, I actually get booked other places.

So [at GCW shows], I’ll be walking out with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.” said Matt Cardona, “As opposed to Trevor or Nick, who don’t really do anything but NWA.”

The former WWE star mentioned that he doesn’t have the control over his title defenses. So he can’t promise that his matches elsewhere are going to be for the ten pounds of gold.

On the same time, he is proud to be the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Cardona will make sure to announce himself as such wherever he goes, whether that is going to a wrestling show or to Paris for his honeymoon.