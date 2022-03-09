Matt Hardy Promising To ‘Make A Change’ On Dynamite

Matt Hardy has been teasing a big change to his character in recent weeks and it appears that this story will culminate on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

The Broken One recently made a post on Twitter. He posted photos of The Hardy Family Office members and promised to make a change on Dynamite:

“I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who came before me. I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy.”

I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy. pic.twitter.com/hZuGsVE2GA — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 9, 2022

For those who don’t know, Jeff Hardy‘s WWE non-compete clause will expire on Wednesday, March 9, the same day as the post-Revolution episode of Dynamite.

The Charismatic Enigma’s signing to AEW is all but confirmed at this point. Reports suggest that he will be backstage at the AEW show from Hertz Arena in Estero, FL.

Matt Hardy has also been teasing his brother’s arrival from a while now and it appears that we are going to see The Hardy Boyz reunion on the flagship show of All Elite Wrestling this week.